Request Your Free Marketing Brief Now:



"Ten Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy"

Measuring and using Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) data correctly provides marketers unprecedented insights to predict everything from the individual spend of a particular customer to quarterly sales growth.

CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers on the verge of churning.



This marketing brief explores ten ways you can use CLV modeling to improve many aspects of your business, including customer acquisition, retention, targeting, and forecasting.



Offered Free by: Zodiac Metrics

See All Resources from: Zodiac Metrics