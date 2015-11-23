BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
"Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads"
Evaluating the impact and future of addressable media.

Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior North American marketers and media buyers with moderate to high online ad budgets which provides media buyers and advertisers with new insights into the opportunities presented by people-based advertising.


Offered Free by: Signal
