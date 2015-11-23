Request Your Free Guide Now:



"The AdRoll Guide to Account-Based Marketing"

Personalize your marketing to convert your highest-value accounts.

Account-Based Marketing (ABM) has become a popular term among Business-to-Business (B2B) marketers. The goal of ABM campaigns is quite simple: understand, identify, and target ideal customers with personalized messaging.



With AdRoll Prospecting, AdRoll Retargeting, and SendRoll, marketers can effectively reach potential customers throughout the marketing funnel—no matter what device they are on.



In this guide, we cover:

How to define your target accounts

Onboarding your CRM data with AdRoll

Using ABM to attract customers that will grow your business

How to measure the success of your ABM campaigns

And more!

Download it now to learn more!



Offered Free by: AdRoll

See All Resources from: AdRoll